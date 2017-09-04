McElwain wants ire directed at him for Florida's latest loss

The Gators host Northern Colorado (1-0) on Saturday night, a chance to rebound from a loss that ended the nation's longest streak of season-opening wins at 27.

It's also a chance for Florida to gain some much-needed confidence on both sides of the ball, especially offence.

The Gators finished with 192 yards against the Wolverines, the program's fewest since a loss to Alabama in the 2015 Southeastern Conference championship game.

Franks remains Florida's starting quarterback despite a lacklustre performance. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 75 yards, fumbled twice and was sacked once. McElwain benched him early in the third quarter and turned to Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

Zaire completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards and was sacked five times.

McElwain said the biggest issue for both quarterbacks was a lack of protection from a shaky line that the coach praised all off-season and even called the "true strength" of the team.

"I am not going to sit here and tell you that I thought it would be like that," McElwain said. "I knew it would be a physical game. Our opportunities, especially on first-and-10, and then getting behind the sticks like we did, that's something I knew was going to give us trouble if that occurred, and that sure as heck is what happened."

Florida will get freshman receiver James Robinson back from a one-game suspension that followed a marijuana possession charge. But McElwain said there's no new information on the nine others, including standout receiver Antonio Callaway and leading rusher Jordan Scarlett, who are suspended indefinitely for their roles in an alleged credit card fraud scheme.

McElwain has made it clear that he doesn't believe Callaway and Scarlett would have altered the outcome against Michigan — or changed all the finger-pointing.

"I think it's one game, you know," McElwain said. "I just love the fact we have fans. I think that that's a good thing. I don't take that as a negative at all. That's one of the things that drew me here was the fact that there's a lot of passionate people out there for the Gators.

"We're all entitled to our opinion, and I appreciate it. I just know we're working to build this thing into something great."

By Mark Long, The Associated Press