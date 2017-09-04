Hamilton hits solo HR in bottom of 9th, Reds top Brewers 5-4

CINCINNATI — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, sending the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Monday.

Hamilton, who leads the majors with 58 stolen bases, sent a drive into the left-field seats for his fourth homer of the season. He connected off Josh Hader (1-3).

The last-place Reds opened a three-game series by stopping the playoff-contending Brewers. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Hamilton had two hits and also threw a runner out at the plate from centre field.

The Reds overcame Orlando Arcia's tying, three-run homer in the seventh. His 14th homer of the season, off reliever Michael Lorenzen, wasted an impressive outing by Homer Bailey, who pitched six impressive innings before wilting in the seventh.

Bailey, who's had three surgical procedures on his arm since September 2014, retired 14 straight batters and 15 of 16 through the sixth before Ryan Braun led off the seventh with his 14th homer of the season and 25th of his career at Great American Ball Park, more than any other player.

The Brewers reached Bailey, who also scored a run on a bases-loaded walk in thr third, for six hits and three runs. He didn't walk anybody and struck out four.

Eugenio Suarez also drew a bases-loaded walk from Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson in the sixth before Tucker Barnhart, in his first game since becoming a father for the first time, delivered a two-run double.

Bailey capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a line drive single in the third. He was safe at second when Arcia bobbled Hamilton's grounder for his 17th error of the season in 131 games. Arcia went into the game second among National League shortstops in errors.

TRAINER'S ROOM