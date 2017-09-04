Homers and defence lead Royals past Tigers, 7-6

Kansas City loaded the bases off Lewicki in the fourth, but Salvador Perez ended the inning by flying out to deep left-centre.

Gordon timed his jump perfectly to bring back Mahtook's three-run homer. The catch was within a couple feet of the spot where Mahtook spiked Jose Ramirez's ball over the wall on Sunday.

The Tigers came back with three runs in the fifth. Romine and Jose Iglesias led off with back-to-back doubles, making it 5-1, and Alex Presley's triple scored Iglesias. Castellanos hit a sacrifice fly.

Kansas City's defence struck again in the sixth, with Cain grabbing Iglesias' sinking liner off the grass with runners on second and third.

Perez hit his 22nd homer off Daniel Stumpf in the seventh, making it 6-3, and Alcides Escobar hit his fourth off Drew VerHagen in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Kelvim Herrera (forearm strain) was not available for Monday's game, but could pitch later in the three-game series.

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck strain) became the latest Tigers starter to go down with an injury. He will consult a specialist about the injury, which has been a problem since last season, and could be out for the year. In the last month, four members of Detroit's rotation — Zimmermann, Michael Fulmer, Daniel Norris and Anibal Sanchez — have sustained injuries. The fifth, Justin Verlander, was traded.

TOUGH DEBUT

Since 1913, only one Tigers starting pitcher has allowed more hits in his major-league debut than Lewicki's 11. On April 19, 1921, Carl Holling gave up 13 hits (and 12 runs) in his debut against the Cleveland Indians. Holling's career ended the next year after 40 games, including 12 starts.

UP NEXT

Sanchez (3-3, 6.95) will return to Detroit's rotation for the first time since straining a hamstring on Aug. 16 in Texas. He faces Jason Vargas (14-9, 3.87). Although Vargas is having the better season, he is 3-5 with a 6.03 ERA in 11 career starts against Detroit, while Sanchez is 6-5 with a 2.94 ERA in 16 appearances against the Royals.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Dave Hogg, The Associated Press