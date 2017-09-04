Indiana needs Cobbs to continue down comeback path

Timian wound up catching 10 passes for 72 yards, both career highs, Hale had five catches for 67 yards and tight end Ian Thomas caught two TD passes.

But Cobbs stole the show with 11 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in his return.

"He's way better than he was before," coach Tom Allen said after the Hoosiers' 49-21 loss. "He's come back very motivated. Coach (Grant) Heard is, I think, the best receivers coach in the country, and everywhere we've been together, he's produced to that level. I think that, you know, Simmie has responded. He needed a guy like that to motivate him, to show him how it's supposed to be, and hats off to him for responding."

Meanwhile, Westbrook was injured on the opening kickoff.

Allen said the subsequent MRI showed the tear, forcing Westbrook into the same long rehabilitation process Cobbs faced last year.

"It was great to be back out there," Cobbs said Thursday night. "We left a lot of plays out there on the field, but our confidence is still high. It's the first game and doesn't dictate our season moving forward."

At least, the Hoosiers have plenty of options to replace Westbrook, who caught 54 passes for 995 yards and a team-high six TDs in 2016.

Lagow hooked up with 10 different receivers in the season opener, and Cobbs is still rounding into form.

If the Ohio State game is any indication, a healthy Cobbs, a junior, could put up even better numbers than he did two years ago — and the Hoosiers will need him to be that good.

"He still has things to work on. He knows that. But he did make some plays and played well," Allen said of Cobbs. "Obviously, the guys that played will be given opportunities to be — just like they did in the game."

Notes: Cobbs, linebacker Tegray Scales and safety Chase Dutra were the coaches' choices as players of the game. ... Allen said the Hoosiers probably will continue using two centres, Hunter Littlejohn and true freshman Harry Crider. ... While Lagow threw a school record 65 passes Thursday, Allen noted that 18 of those throws came on run-pass options. ... Allen also said that walk-on tight end Ryan Watercutter was awarded a scholarship.

