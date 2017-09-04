Africa champion Cameroon misses out on World Cup

The African champion won't be in Russia for next year's World Cup.

Cameroon was the first team to be eliminated in the final round of qualifying in Africa after drawing with Nigeria 1-1 at home on Monday.

While the result put group leader Nigeria's hopes on hold, it definitely ended Cameroon's, meaning the one-time World Cup quarterfinalist's revival to win the African Cup of Nations in February was short-lived. The draw that sealed Cameroon's World Cup fate came three days after it was beaten in Nigeria 4-0, a result that did not befit the African titleholder.

There was one other qualifier in Africa on Monday, when Libya produced a big surprise to beat Guinea 1-0 in a game played in neutral Tunisia.