Bauer sharp again as Indians win 12th straight

CHICAGO — Trevor Bauer was sharp again to win his eighth decision in a row, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday for their 12th straight victory.

A day after tying the major league record with five extra-base hits, including two homers, Jose Ramirez homered again for the Indians, his 23rd of the season. Carlos Santana added his 22nd home run.

Bauer (15-8) gave up two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over 6 1/3 innings as the Indians allowed more than two runs for just the third time in the 12-game run. It's the longest winning streak for AL Central-leading Cleveland since a team-record 14 consecutive wins last season.

James Shields (2-6) kept the White Sox in the game before taking a line drive by Francisco Mejia off the knee in the top of the seventh. Shields limped off the field and is considered day-to-day.