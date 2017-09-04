Kearse brings big catches to Jets, leadership to young WRs

"That was probably one of my favourites," Kearse said.

The following post-season against Carolina in the NFC Divisional Round, Kearse had a spectacular one-handed grab that he turned into a 63-yard TD. His 35-yard score in overtime in the NFC championship gave Seattle a 28-22 win over Green Bay.

Kearse followed that up with one of the Super Bowl's most memorable catches, a 33-yard acrobatic grab during which the football bounced off his body four times before he reeled in Russell Martin's pass with 1:06 left in the game.

"I hear about it often," he said. "I was just trying to make a play and trying to win a Super Bowl. He gave me a chance, an opportunity, and I just tried to make a play for him."

But New England ruined Seattle's repeat bid moments later when Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson's pass intended for Ricardo Lockette at the goal line and secured the Patriots' 28-24 win. Coach Pete Carroll and offensive co-ordinator Darrell Bevell took a lot of criticism after the game for not running the ball.

"Hey, man, I run the play that he called," Kearse said, laughing. "He called the play and I do as told."

Since being signed as an undrafted rookie out of Washington by Seattle in 2012, Kearse has caught 153 passes for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns in regular-season games.

That's more than twice the number of career receptions for Robby Anderson, who was slated to be the No. 1 receiver after the departures of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker and the loss of Quincy Enunwa for the season because of a neck injury.

Anderson had 42 catches as a rookie, while Charone Peake had 19. The remaining four receivers on the roster — rookies ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Damore'ea Stringfellow, and second-year wideout Kalif Raymond — have a combined zero NFL receptions.

"We've got a real young receiving corps and a lot of guys who want to (prove themselves)," Kearse said, "so I think I'll fit well."

The Jets parted ways with one of their best players to get him in Richardson, who was entering the final year of his contract.

It was uncertain if New York would have been able to re-sign him. So instead of potentially just letting Richardson walk for nothing, the Jets got a receiver who can help immediately and a second-round pick in next year's draft. The teams also swapped seventh-rounders.

"It was a good move for both parties," Bowles said. "It was a good move for us short term and long term. We needed another wideout. We got an extra pick. They got a good player."

NOTES: Bowles said the choice of Chandler Catanzaro over Ross Martin as kicker was "very close." He added: "Catanzaro is probably a better kickoff guy, so he edged him out that way." ... TE Will Tye said six or seven teams put waiver claims in for him after he was cut by the Giants, but the former Stony Brook star was happy to stay in the New York/New Jersey area. "No need to move," he said. "The commute may be a little longer with traffic, but that's OK."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press