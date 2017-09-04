For Saints, good start could secure futures of Brees, Payton

Here are some central factors in the Saints' 2017 season:

PETERSON'S PRESENCE: Peterson is 32 and coming off a second knee surgery, but New Orleans doesn't need him to be the workhorse he was in Minnesota. He'll get the ball less by virtue of sharing carries with Mark Ingram and will play in a scheme that could punish defences for focusing on stopping the run.

"You're talking about one of the great running backs that's ever played," Brees said. "I think he's got a lot left in him. He'll add a great complement to what we have with Mark Ingram."

GROUND GAINS: Having not only Peterson and Ingram, but also third-round draft choice Kamara , begs the question: Will the Saints run more?

"Whatever it takes to win," Brees said. "If we hand it off 50 times a game and we throw it 20 times a game and we're winning, man, that is great."

Strief said he doesn't see evidence of the Saints dialing back their passing attack.

"What has become more and more an emphasis for us is maintaining balance to keep Drew clean," Strief said. "He's always going to be the engine as long as he's here, no matter how old or how frail people think he's getting."

UNDERDOG Defence: The Saints have been encouraged by the performance of their defence in the preseason, particularly in terms of the pass rush and coverage. The Saints racked up 17 sacks in four preseason games and did not allow an offensive touchdown in their second or third exhibition games.

"We've been challenged all off-season," said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, a 2016 first-round pick who was injured for the first half of his rookie season. "That's all we've heard is 27th-ranked defence, bad against the pass, can't stop the run, can't get pressure on quarterbacks. So we've played with a chip on our shoulder all preseason and I think it showed."

They've also benefited from the addition of linebacker A.J. Klein, who's received praise for his ability to communicate pre-snap instructions pertaining to alignments and assignments. Other new defensive regulars include end Alex Okafor , rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, rookie safety Marcus Williams, and linebackers Manti Te'o and rookie Alex Anzalone.

"With guys being healthy and with the new additions of guys, it's just a different feel," Rankins said.

CATCHING ON: While second-year receiver Michael Thomas looks ready for stardom after a rookie season in which he had 1,137 yards and nine TDs, New Orleans will need other pass catchers to emerge because of both the Cooks trade and the three-game suspension of Willie Snead (for violating the NFL personal conduct policy by driving while impaired). The Saints hope free agent acquisition Ted Ginn Jr. is a good fit, and for a better season out of tight end Coby Fleener, as well as young receivers Brandon Coleman and Tommylee Lewis.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press