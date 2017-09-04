Huntley, Utah offence focused on faster start vs BYU

"We're going to come out fast and execute fast, that's the biggest thing," Huntley said. "It's just a mindset. You can't go out there worried or nothing. You've just got to go out there and perform and execute the plays that are presented to you. That's coming out strong."

Whittingham noted the team had less live hitting during the preseason than he can ever remember. So there was some early adjustment just getting that feel of all-out football under the lights again.

Huntley finished with a 71.9 completion percentage, but also left some plays on the field. He had Carrington open for a 30-yard touchdown on the second drive of the game, but simply missed.

Those are the early moments Utah wants to capitalize on against BYU.

"We were just anxious to hit somebody out there," Carrington said, "and just to get the speed and the feel of the first game."

A better start was the talking point on Monday, but there's bound to be some growing pains within a new offence. Utah opened the season with new starters at quarterback, running back, three receiver spots and four of the five positions on the offensive line.

The Utes also kept the calls more basic against a FCS program than what's expected the rest of season.

"I definitely feel like we're growing into it a little bit," Carrington said about the offence. "I feel like we've got it down pat, pretty much. It's such a new offence and there's so much in the offence, you have to grow into it a little bit because none of us had played a game in this offence."

The Utes will face a bigger test on the road against BYU. The Cougars (1-1) were on the wrong end of a lopsided 27-0 loss to No. 13 LSU, but the defence has been the bright spot. It has allowed an average of 158.5 passing yards in the first two games.

"Our defence is nice because we rely on speed," BYU linebacker Matt Hadley said. "We have gotten as big and strong as we can, but we are also fast."

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Kareem Copeland, The Associated Press