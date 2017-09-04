Matthew Stafford expects great things from Lions this season

GROUNDED GAME: Detroit has ranked among the NFL's worst in yards rushing the last three years. In Week 1 of 2016, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick combined for 120 yards receiving and 108 yards rushing in a 39-35 victory at Indianapolis. That was as good as it got. Abdullah hurt his left foot in Week 2 and missed the rest of the season. Riddick was limited to 10 games, missing five with an injured left wrist.

"I know we can do more than we did in that game," Abdullah said. "And, we've both done what we can to get healthy and ready for the season."

INJURY REPORT: The Lions will start without left tackle Taylor Decker, out indefinitely after shoulder surgery. Decker will be replaced by a highly motivated Greg Robinson, who the Los Angeles Rams traded even though they drafted him No. 2 overall just three years ago. Detroit's passing game will be much better if tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Riddick can overcome the injuries.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, limited much of last season with a sprained ankle, became even more important for the team when Kerry Hyder went down during the summer with a season-ending Achilles tendon.

"There are only a few guys that have the kind of explosion, power, size, that (Ansah) has," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "We don't have a lot of guys on our team like that, are genetically built the way he's constructed. He can create some problems."

The Lions put standout punter Sam Martin on the reserve/non-football injury list, giving Kasey Redfern a chance to make his NFL debut after spending time with Jacksonville, San Diego, Carolina and Cleveland.

RESHAPED LINE: The Lions let two starters go, Riley Reiff and Larry Warford in free agency, in free agency, and believe they upgraded by added veteran tackle Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang.

PLAYMAKING ROOKIES: Detroit desperately needs playmakers on defence and hopes it landed two in the draft. The Lions drafted Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis No. 21 overall, and one of his teammates, cornerback Teez Tabor, in the second round. Davis is expected to replace middle linebacker DeAndre Levy, who was cut during the off-season. Tabor is expected to be on the field when the Lions put five or six defensive backs in play.

TOUGH SLEDDING: Detroit has lost four straight games, including the post-season, and will have a hard time getting off to a good start. The Lions open up at home against a Cardinals team motivated to bounce back from a 7-8-1 season after winning 24 games the two previous years. They play the New York Giants on the road before returning to Ford Field to host the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press