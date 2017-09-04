Tar Heels' high-scoring attack facing rare uncertainty at QB

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina's quarterback uncertainty has extended into the season.

Coach Larry Fedora already knew it would be tough to replace No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Mitch Trubisky at quarterback long before the start of a preseason camp that saw the Tar Heels trying to sort through their options. But things didn't get any clearer in a season-opening loss with LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris and redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt never able to keep the offence running in its traditional fast-paced hum.

Fedora wouldn't commit Monday to a starter for Saturday's game against No. 16 Louisville and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, either.

"Based on what you saw Saturday, whether or not that was enough to make a change, I don't know yet," Fedora said. "But we'll see how they handle this week in practice."

Harris started after winning the preseason battle for the job.

"You can't do it all on one game," Fedora said. "You just, you can't. There's too many things, too many variables. But we'll see. We'll continue to battle it out there and we're going to put the guy on the field that we think can help us win the football game."

Harris had a mistake-filled afternoon in the 35-30 loss to California. He threw two interceptions — a no-no with Fedora's emphasis on ball security — and missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone with an overthrown ball.

He completed just 7 of 16 passes for 60 yards and ultimately ceded the majority of the second-half work to Surratt, a former Associated Press instate prep player of the year.

"I have no idea," Harris said Saturday when asked where he thought the QB competition stood. "That'd probably be a better question for the head coach."

Surratt completed 18 of 28 passes, though many were safe calls such as short routes or screens. He threw for 161 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and a TD while also running for a score on the game's final play with the outcome already determined, but avoided any turnovers.