LEADING OFF: Martinez, Diamondbacks try to stay hot

HOT AND NOT

Odubel Herrera has an 18-game hitting streak for the Phillies. He extended the string with a pinch-hit single Monday against the Mets. The outfielder was activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after being out because of a strained left hamstring. ... Pablo Sandoval is hitless in his last 33 at-bats for San Francisco. The 2012 World Series MVP for the Giants returned to the team this summer after being cut by Boston, but has just one home run and four RBIs in 27 games following another 0-fer at Colorado.

MIGHTY THIN

The Yankees have only three outfielders on their roster — Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury. Aaron Hicks was put on the disabled list over the weekend, leaving New York without a backup who has a lot of outfield experience. Manager Joe Girardi says the playoff contenders could use infielders Ronald Torreyes or Tyler Wade as a fill-in this week in Baltimore.

HE'S BACK

Angels righty Garrett Richards makes his first start since April 5, when he strained his right biceps in his season debut. That was his first appearance in 11 months after an elbow injury cut short his 2016 season. Richards is set to start at Oakland. He won't be on an exact pitch count, but manager Mike Scioscia said, "there's definitely a range. ... We still have to take baby steps with him."

By The Associated Press