Angels use AL-record 12 pitchers, top A's 11-9 in 11 innings

A's hitting coach Darren Bush was ejected in the fifth after Matt Chapman was called out on strikes.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The Angels' last four games have gone: 4 hours, 33 minutes, 4:09, 3:49 and 4:38 Monday.

HELPING HAND

Angels pitcher Jesse Chavez made a thoughtful pregame gesture on his way to the field for warmups: He carried a load of food for Diamond Level concession worker Connie Burgin, who called the former A's player a "sweetie." She said she didn't ask for assistance, he kindly offered.

"He's the best," Scioscia said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Bud Norris threw a bullpen session as he works back from his second stint on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. He could be activated as soon as Wednesday when eligible. ... 3B Yunel Escobar took some swings as part of his rehab from a strained right oblique. ... The Angels claimed RHP Dayan Diaz from the Astros and designated for assignment RHP Daniel Wright to clear room on the 40-man roster. Diaz was optioned to rookie-level Orem.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn, on the DL since Aug. 23 with a bruised pitching hand, might not play again this season given the bone bruise is deep enough it's comparable to a fracture. Blackburn is set to compete for a rotation spot in spring training 2018, manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the year five months to the day after an April 5 outing at Oakland in which he strained his right biceps muscle in his season debut.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (4-4, 4.54) had a no-decision against the Angels on the road his last time out in a 10-8 loss last Wednesday.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press