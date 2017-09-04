Huffman convincingly wins Tour of Alberta

EDMONTON — Evan Huffman convincingly captured the Tour of Alberta on Monday despite an 18th place finish in Stage 4.

The 27-year-old Huffman bested his teammate Sepp Kuss by 18 seconds with American Alex Howes 31 seconds back to round out the podium.

"You could say this is the biggest victory of my career, for sure for an overall title," said Huffman, who won two stages of the Amgen Tour of California earlier this year. "My Rally Cycling team fought off a lot of attacks and kept me in good position all day. But, that's the way this team has been all year and why we continue to put up good results."

Wouter Wippert of the Netherlands outsprinted the field to win Stage 4 — his second stage victory of the four-day event.