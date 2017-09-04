Rendon, Murphy carry Nats past Stanton and Marlins, 7-2

MIAMI — Anthony Rendon drove in four runs, Daniel Murphy drove in three more and the Washington Nationals overcame a camera-denting home run by Miami's Giancarlo Stanton to beat the Marlins 7-2 on Monday night.

Murphy and Rendon each hit two-run doubles in the seventh to help the Nationals break the game open. Rendon also hit his 23rd home run in the second inning, and Murphy followed with his 21st an inning later.

Combined, they were 6 for 9. The rest of the Nationals were 2 for 26.

Stanton hit his major league-leading 53rd home run for the Marlins, with the ball striking a TV camera just over the right-field wall. But that wasn't enough to keep the Marlins from losing for the seventh time in their last eight games.

A.J. Cole (2-4) allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He struck out five and walked four while snapping a four-start losing streak.

Adam Conley (6-7) continued his Marlins Park struggles. He gave up four hits and three runs in four innings, and his home ERA this season actually dipped a tiny bit to 7.56. On the road, his ERA is 2.89.

Raudy Read got his first big league hit for Washington, a seventh-inning chopper off the glove of reliever Jarlin Garcia — who was charged with four runs and recorded only one out.

Washington's magic number for clinching the NL East is now down to 10.

LOTS OF GEMS

Nationals centre fielder Michael A. Taylor started an 8-4 double play in the second inning when he sprinted to snare Dee Gordon's tailing liner to short centre and then caught Brian Anderson too far off the bag at second. The next two batters also were denied by sensational catches — Miami's Christian Yelich leaped to grab Trea Turner's fly to the wall in centre leading off the third, and Howie Kendrick was then robbed by a sliding Stanton in right field.