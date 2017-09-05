Bam! Arizona's JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record

LOS ANGELES — J.D. Martinez hit a record-tying four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, tying the major league record in a startling power show at Dodger Stadium.

And get this: He struck out his first time up, then connected four times in a row, including shots in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

"It's a blessing," he said.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat and first for Arizona. He's the 16th overall to do it since 1900 — Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four straight homers on June 6 against St. Louis.