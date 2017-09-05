And then there were 4: Keys gives US half of Open QF spots

On Wednesday, Vandeweghe takes on No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, while Keys goes up against 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Svitolina's loss means she is no longer in the running to move up to No. 1 in the rankings after the U.S. Open. A race that once involved eight women with a shot at the top spot is now down to two: Pliskova, who needs to get to the final to hold onto No. 1, and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, who can rise despite losing to Kvitova in the fourth round.

Against Svitolina, Keys compiled a 19-4 edge in winners in the opening set, then had problems at the start of each of the remaining two sets. She fell behind 5-0 in the second and 4-2 in the third before running away with the victory.

"It's definitely more than just a win," Keys said. "So often a match like that could have gone really quick for me, and I could have lost that third set fairly easy, come off and been really disappointed."

This was her third match in a row played under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the full support of spectators.

Her third-round victory ended at 1:45 a.m., the second-latest finish for a women's match at the U.S. Open. The only later one? A 2016 win for Keys that closed at 1:48 a.m.

"I definitely felt like I kind of hit a wall at the beginning of the second set. My energy dropped. Once I got broken in the third, I just kept telling myself, 'Just try to figure it out, just get as many balls in as you can,'" Keys said. "I was lucky that I had an amazing crowd and atmosphere. They definitely helped me pull through in that third set."

This one was over a little before midnight.

"Let's just change the whole tournament. We'll start at 10 p.m. every night. Clearly, I mean, I'm on that schedule already, might as well stay on it," she joked. "This is a little insane. Going to bed at 4 a.m. every morning and waking up at 11 (a.m.), it's not totally natural and normal. But now I'm afraid to, like, play in the sun, because I haven't done it in two weeks."

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press