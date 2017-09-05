Digging the long ball: Arizona's Martinez hits 4 home runs

LOS ANGELES — Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Lou Gehrig and Mike Schmidt did it. So did All-Star sluggers Josh Hamilton, Carlos Delgado and Gil Hodges.

Add J.D. Martinez's name to the list of players with four home runs in a game.

Martinez's power show tied a major league record and jolted Dodger Stadium on a warm, unusually muggy Monday night. He struck out his first time up for Arizona, and then connected four times in a row in the Diamondbacks' 13-0 victory, including the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

"It's one of those things where, when you work really hard, you kind of just find that perfect swing," the Cuban outfielder said.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat and first for Arizona. He is the 16th overall to do it since 1900 — Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four straight homers on June 6 against St. Louis.

"You can't believe it after it keeps happening — second, third and finally the fourth time. It was amazing," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "J.D. works as hard as anybody at his swing, perfecting his craft, and he deserves that moment."

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Rich Hill. At an estimated 436 feet, it was his longest of the night. He belted solo drives off Pedro Baez in the seventh and Josh Fields in the eighth.

"He was on everything," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's got big power."

Going into the ninth, Martinez was due up fifth. After three batters reached safely, Martinez stepped to the plate with history only one swing away.

"There's no point trying to force it," he said. "Just go up there and have a good at-bat. That's what I was telling myself."