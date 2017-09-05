Record rights deal of $2.55 billion a major boost for IPL

NEW DELHI — Star India's record $2.55 billion, five-year international media rights deal for the Indian Premier League is set to be a boost for elite cricketers, with salaries in the Twenty20 competition destined to rise.

Star's consolidated bid — the highest ever in the history of cricket — included television and digital rights from 2018-2022.

Uday Shankar, chairman of Star India, says, "whoever puts in that money, they put in that money because they believe in the fans of the sport."

The IPL has revolutionized international cricket, with the short format a hit with TV viewers and the six-week franchise-based tournament attracting the world's leading players.