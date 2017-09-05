The state of high school sports

BT: What did you find the most rewarding?

JW: I think one of the most rewarding things is getting a feel for what is happening around the province.

You tend to get isolated in your thinking based on just your own personal experience.

The norm for me has always been WCSSAA and to some degree, CWOSSA, so I had some idea what might be going on in places like Brantford and Guelph, for example.

But I had no idea what was going on in places like Toronto or in the northernmost communities who's experiences and issues can be quite different than ours.

For example, it's not unusual for a northern team to drive two hours to get to a regular season game and then another two hours to get back. We get upset if we have to bus from Elmira to Glenview Park in Cambridge.

And that's only one example of many I could speak to.

BT: What concerned you the most?

JW: A big concern was and has been declining enrolment.

Except for parts of central Ontario and the 400 corridor, most of the province has been experiencing declining enrolment and although we've had an increase in hiring recently, it's been mostly due to retirements as opposed to population growth.

Places like London are closing schools and with declining enrolment, also comes a drop in sport participation rates.

BT: Will that trend be continuing for awhile yet?

JW: In terms of our area, we have a lot going for us. We have a diverse economy, we're somewhat central and accessible, and we have two universities so we rank in the top three in Canada for settlement of new students which helps. But around the province, it'll be a concern for awhile yet.

BT: With rise of community-based sport organizations, are school sports as relevant as they once were?

JW: This is an issue that came up a lot in the last seven years. What's the future hold for OFSAA and are we still relevant?

When you and I went to high school, we were pretty much the only game in town with the exception of hockey. Now there's community organizations for just about any sport you can name so there's been a huge change in the landscape.

So the question really becomes how are we different than the community and if we're not different, then why are we providing the same thing?

That, to me, is a key element. During my seven years I was involved in two different strategic plans for our association and it became clear that the rank and file really wanted things to remain as it is now — that it becomes your community school where you do your community sports.

As a result, the transfer policy and a number of different rules have occurred to help make that happen.

One of the more challenging things is the rise of the prep schools. There's a number of schools that advertise themselves as a "sport school" and kids go there to play that sport. Crothers Secondary School in Markham and Louis Riel in Ottawa are examples.

One of things you're seeing now is the specialization of young athletes. Gone are the days of many high school athletes participating in three sports in three different seasons.

But with that comes a number of other issues such as participation fatigue when these kids get older as well as the occurrence of repetitive injuries.

(In Part II of our interview, Woolley will talk about issues related to liability, finding enough teacher-coaches and what the future holds for high school sports in our province.)



