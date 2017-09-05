England to begin test series against India on a Saturday

LONDON — England will start a test match on a Saturday for the first time in 63 years, playing India in the third test at Trent Bridge next August.

It will be the first time England will start on a Saturday since facing South Africa at the Oval in 1955.

Along with the five-test series, England and India will also play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals.

England must negotiate two home tests against Pakistan in late May. That will be followed by a one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, while Australia's limited-overs tour will take place from June 13-27.