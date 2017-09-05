Croatia court rejects appeal by Albania soccer fan

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by an Albanian soccer fan against extradition to Serbia, where he is wanted for allegedly flying a drone carrying a nationalist banner during a match.

The court said in a statement on Tuesday the appeal by Ismail Morinaj was rejected as baseless.

Morinaj was arrested in Croatia in June on a Serbian warrant. He has insisted he won't get a fair trial in Serbia and has sought political asylum in Croatia to avoid extradition.

The final decision on extradition will be made by Croatia's justice minister.