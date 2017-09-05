St-Pierre says he is bigger and better

And he is working with renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach, whom he has long admired.

"It's like my fighter fantasy to have Freddie Roach in my corner," said St-Pierre. "He's always been busy in the past, coaching Manny Pacquiao, but he's going to be there (on fight night) with me and he's going to be there for my whole training camp.

St-Pierre also promises an aggressive game plan against the California-based English title-holder.

"Bisping is the champion. I'm the challenger, so I'm going to have to bring the fight to him."

With Conor McGregor counting his money after his boxing super-fight with Floyd Mayweather and Jon (Bones) Jones facing another possible doping infraction, the return of a marquee attraction is timely for the UFC.

St-Pierre has said he will retire if he loses to Bisping, but will keep going if he wins. He has no problem returning to welterweight but says the UFC would rather he defend the middleweight title.

Oddsmakers favour St-Pierre, with most listing him at -150 (meaning you need to risk $150 to win $100). Bisping is listed at +120 (meaning you need to risk $100 to win $120).

The UFC spotlight switches to Edmonton on Saturday when flyweight champion Demetrious (Mighty Mouse) Johnson takes on No. 3 contender Ray (The Tazmexican Devil) Borg at Rogers Place.

Johnson, the organization's first and only 125-pound men's champion, is looking for his 11th consecutive title defence.

"If you want to (name) a pound-for-pound (champion), I think he's the No 1 candidate," said St-Pierre.

St-Pierre has kept his brand busy during his time off, with nine "partners" listed on his website. His most recent campaign is for Bud Light.

———

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press