Sloane Stephens in US Open semifinals; Carreno Busta wins

"I thought I had her somewhere in the beginning of the third. I was in control," Sevastova said. "But, yeah, she came back and played some great winners, and she was back."

The men got a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist when Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

The 12th-seeded Spaniard easily handled his first match of the tournament against an opponent who was not a qualifier.

Now Carreno Busta will face No. 17 Sam Querrey of the U.S. or No. 28 Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who were scheduled to play Tuesday night. None of those three men remaining on the bottom half of the draw has ever played in a major final.

Carreno Busta travelled a tame path to the quarterfinals, becoming the first man to face four qualifiers in a Grand Slam tournament during the Open era, which began in 1968. He didn't drop a set against any of those opponents and stayed perfect against Schwartzman while appearing in his second major quarterfinal.

"Of course I know that I have a good draw here," said Carreno Busta, who beat Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in three tiebreakers in the fourth round.

"But when you have this draw, you have to do your best to take advantage, so I think that is a really good tournament for me. I know that I didn't win matches against top players, top-10 or top-20 players, but I am very happy with my tournament."

No man has won the U.S. Open title without dropping a set in the Open era.

Carreno Busta also reached the quarters in the French Open in June, but had to retire from his match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal because of an abdominal injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon.

The 5-foot-7 Schwartzman was the shortest quarterfinalist at a Grand Slam tournament since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-7, at the 1994 U.S. Open. He was bidding to become the shortest in a major semifinal since 5-6 Harold Solomon at the 1980 French Open.

Querrey was trying to give the U.S. its first men's semifinalist at its home major since Andy Roddick in 2006. The last American man to win any Grand Slam singles title was Roddick in 2003 at Flushing Meadows.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press