Popular pitchman Gronk eager to show Pats he can still catch

"It was more low key," he said. "I just focused more on football this year. Just dialed it in and tried to do my rehab process. I wanted my body to feel good. I was just making sure I got all my football stuff in, all my rehab so I can be ready for the season."

Hey, it's Gronk, so his off-season wasn't totally serious.

He partied in victory lane with Monster Energy in the Daytona 500. He bolted from his ringside seat at WrestleMania to become a de facto tag team partner and help real life friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Gronk partied with models and smothered his chest in sushi in a music video for 3LAU (featuring Yeah Boy).

Wise about keeping his sponsors happy, Gronkowski joked he his washed his shorts from the video with Tide.

Gronkowski said he still planned to tape episodes early next year of the Nickelodeon series "Crashletes." Gronkowski hosts the show that features highlights from fails in sports. Tony Hawk, Von Miller, Andre Drummond and Nick Young have all taped guest spots with Gronk on "Crashletes."

"I love doing it," he said. "It's pretty easy, especially when it's for the kids. We keep it super PG and just kind of be silly. Wherever I go, kids tell me they watch the show, 'Crashletes,' which is great."

Gronk insisted once training camp opened, he focused on football and even played in the preseason for the first time since 2012.

"It definitely puts stress on your body but I'm feeling good," he said. "I'm not looking all the way to the final week. I'm just looking to do what I have to do to be prepared every week."

Until New England's season opener Thursday against Kansas City, look for Gronk in those 30-second spots.

"Pigtails and all," Gronk said.

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press