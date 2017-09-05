Navy transfer Gilman not eligible for Notre Dame in 2017

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Navy transfer Alohi Gilman is not eligible to play this season for Notre Dame.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday the NCAA denied the school's final appeal for immediate eligibility instead of Gilman sitting out the usual one year required of transfers. He'll be eligible to compete next season.

Gilman started as a freshman last season for Navy and made 76 tackles. He's a versatile defender who lined up as a defensive back and linebacker.

Safeties Nick Coleman and Jalen Elliott are new starters for the Irish this season at a position where the team struggled last season.