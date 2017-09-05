K-State quarterback Jesse Ertz has big opening weekend

Ran it to near perfection against the Bears last Saturday.

Central Arkansas kept stacking the line of scrimmage in an attempt to slow down the Wildcats' well-regarded run game, and the FCS school was mostly successful in that regard. But that left huge holes in the secondary, plenty of man-to-man looks and gave Ertz a chance to show off his arm.

He got things going with a short TD pass to Isaiah Zuber, then hit Pringle with a 55-yard scoring strike. Just before halftime, he lofted a perfect pass down the middle of the field to Dalton Schoen, who took it 70 yards for another score. And late in the third quarter, Ertz hit speedster Isaiah Harris for a 69-yard touchdown that essentially put a tidy bowtie on his evening.

"We want him to throw the ball, whether it is the underneath ball or the deep ball. It kind of depends on what they give you," Snyder said. "We did not throw anything that we would not throw in any other ball game. It was not any pre-conceived idea that all we wanted to do was throw it deep. We threw some other things in there as well, but we just tried to take what they gave us."

Expect plenty of other teams to take a similar tack, including Charlotte, which visits this weekend, and Vanderbilt, which welcomes Kanas State for an SEC-Big 12 showdown the following week.

The Wildcats' ability to pound the ball behind Alex Barnes and Dalvin Warmack — and yes, Ertz — was perhaps the biggest reason they won nine games and the Texas Bowl last year.

But if Ertz can throw the ball like he did in Week 1, perhaps Kansas State can improve on the total.

Improve on that bowl destination, too.

"We expect to win every game, and I mean that literally. We have big plans," Ertz said before his big opening night. "And we've been working hard and we think we've got the pieces to do it. Not setting any limitations on what we can do."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press