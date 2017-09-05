Raiders place 2nd-round S Obi Melifonwu on IR

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have placed second-round pick Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve, forcing the safety to miss at least the first eight games of the season.

The Raiders also placed offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on injured reserve Tuesday. Oakland signed safety Erik Harris and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster to the active roster.

Melifonwu was expected to provide a boost to the secondary this season but injured his knee in preseason and won't be ready to start the season. The Raiders could designate him as one of two players eligible to return from IR but he must sit out at least eight weeks.

Kirkland hurt his leg in the preseason and also must miss at least half the season.