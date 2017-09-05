NASL denied 2nd-tier status by US governing body

NEW YORK — The U.S. Soccer Federation denied the North American Soccer League Division 2 status for 2018, a move that threatens the league's future.

The current NASL started play in 2011 with second-tier status. The USSF raised the United Soccer League from the third tier to the second in January, when both the NASL and USL were given provisional Division 2 status. At the time, the USSF said neither league met all its standards.

The NASL has eight teams this year, down from 12 in its 2016 fall season.

The league said in a statement Tuesday it "does not believe that the federation acted in the best interest of the sport," contending the decision harms many stakeholders in soccer — fans, players, coaches, referees, business partners and the "NASL club owners who have invested tens of millions of dollars promoting the sport."