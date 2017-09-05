New Patriots receiver Dorsett eager to jump in after trade

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett says he's open to filling whatever role he's asked to after arriving in New England in a trade.

He said Tuesday that he's also been hard at work trying to absorb his new playbook with a couple of days left before the Patriots open the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England traded third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett to bring in Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick by Indianapolis.

He is expected to be used primarily to provide depth in an already loaded receiving group, but could also contribute on special teams as a return man.