Patrick Cantlay doing the most with a limited schedule

"I was playing a lot of golf that I hadn't been before," he said, referring to his two years away from golf. "The ankle, I was surprised about. Right now, I feel great and I'm really happy with my physical shape."

As for his game? He has high standards, though he also is practical. He's not going to win them all. He still hasn't won the first one.

"I feel like I'm playing well and trending in the right direction," he said. "Everything is on track to give myself a chance."

___

ROOKIE RACE: PGA Tour rookie of the year is not an award that has much relevance, and sometimes the winner is simply the player who either wins a tournament or makes it to the Tour Championship. If that's the case, there's quite a race shaping up going into the BMW Championship next week.

Five of the rookies already have won this year — Cody Gribble, Mackenzie Hughes, Wesley Bryan, Xander Schauffele and Grayson Murray. Gribble and Murray might not get as much credit because their victories were opposite-field events.

Six of them are still alive in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Hughes, the Canadian who won at Sea Island, closed with a 67 at the TPC Boston and moved up to No. 31 in the FedEx Cup. Right behind him is Schauffele, a steady leaderboard presence at the U.S. Open who won The Greenbrier Classic. Bryan, who won at Hilton Head, is at No. 37.

Patrick Cantlay also is intriguing because he has played so little this year while returning from a back injury. The former UCLA star is at No. 41.

Still in the mix are Ollie Schniederjans (No. 50) and Murray, who hurt his chances on Monday. Murray was in the third-to-last group for the final round and closed with a 77. He only moved up from No. 70 to No. 63.

___

BEATING THE BEST: Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth recently had a playful text exchange about the quality of players who finished second to them in the early days of their PGA Tour career. Woods won his first four PGA Tour events over Davis Love III, Payne Stewart, Tom Lehman and Tom Kite. The second-place finishers in Spieth's first four victories included Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Justin Thomas might want to enter this conversation at some point.

His list of victims includes Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama (twice), Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen and Spieth.

___

RAHM OUTLOOK: Jon Rahm will have seen a wide range of PGA Tour golf courses when he finishes the FedEx Cup, and just like most players, the 22-year-old from Spain has seen some holes that he doesn't like.

But this is one time when the passionate Spaniard, who wastes little time getting upset with a bad shot, goes out of his way to stay positive.

"There's always holes that catch your eye more than others," Rahm said, already showing great diplomacy. "But if you start getting in the game of saying, 'I don't like this hole, this is bad,' you're never going to play that hole properly. You're going to have a very bad attitude going there."

His solution?

"I always say, 'I love this hole.' I try to just do the complete opposite," Rahm said.

He cited the 18th hole at Glen Oaks for The Northern Trust as an example. Rahm found that hitting driver usually left him a downhill lie to an elevated green.

"It definitely is not ... the greatest hole," he said. "But it's an example of one of those holes where I thought, 'I love it, I love it. It's a great hole.' Thanks to that, I made birdie the last day."

___

MICKELSON CHARITY: When the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation began in 2004, most of its emphasis was on groups benefiting the military and veterans, such as the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, Homes For Our Troops and Birdies for the Brave. It expanded to include educational initiatives. Never far away was support for communities in need.

That includes areas devastated by hurricanes.

The foundation last week donated $100,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston, a city that takes on special meaning to the Mickelson family. Mickelson's wife and mother are breast cancer survivors, both treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"We are very appreciative of the world-class medical facility that Houston has created over the years that we've gotten to not only utilize their facilities, but also get to know a lot of the people there," he said. "It's been heartbreaking to see them go through this. So we want to be a part of helping with the relief program, but also rebuilding because we know that's going to be coming, too."

A decade ago, Mickelson wrote a $250,000 check to foundations run by David Toms, Hal Sutton and Kelly Gibson to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Katrina.

___

DIVOTS: The opening Sunday of NFL season will not feature any professional golf on TV. The PGA Tour Champions is in Japan and will be over by Sunday morning, while the European Tour ends by noon. The PGA Tour and Web.com Tour Finals are off this week, while the LPGA Tour is in Indianapolis for a 54-hole event that ends on Saturday so its players can get to France for the final major of the year. ... Lee Westwood makes his 500th start on the European Tour this week at the Omega European Masters.

___

STAT OF THE WEEK: Nine of the last 10 FedEx Cup playoff events were won by players from the top 10 in the world. The exception was Patrick Reed at No. 14.

___

FINAL WORD: "I can't give you an answer on that. That's only asking for trouble." — Justin Thomas, when asked if he felt he was the best golfer in the world.

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press