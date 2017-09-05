Spains crushes Liechtenstein 8-0, Italy beats Israel 1-0

Spain cruised to an 8-0 win over last-place Liechtenstein to stay in control of Group G in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas each scored two goals as Spain maintained its three-point advantage over second-place Italy with two matches remaining.

Spain also scored through Sergio Ramos, Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, David Silva and an own goal by Max Goeppel as it repeated its 8-0 victory over Liechtenstein last year, securing at least second place in the group for the 2010 world champions.

Spain has a far better goal difference than Italy, which it beat 3-0 on Saturday, so it can virtually secure first place — and a spot for next year's tournament in Russia — with a home win against Albania in Alicante on Oct. 6.