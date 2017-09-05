Pac-12 Beat: Yep, Rosen is an early Heisman hopeful

Browning was solid in Washington's season-opening win against 30-14 season-opening victory over Rutgers, throwing for 284 yards and two TDs.

Browning led the Huskies to the Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,430 yards and tied a Pac-12 record with 43 touchdown passes to earn the league's offensive player of the year honour as a sophomore.

Other possible Pac-12 Heisman hopefuls as the season gets underway.

FEEDING THE HORSE: Royce Freeman ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns in Oregon's 77-21 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

"Royce is our guy," Ducks first-year coach Willie Taggart said Monday. "Feed Royce then everybody else will get their carries as they go. We're going to feed the horse."

Freeman returned for his senior season with a shot at breaking LaMichael James' career rushing yards record at Oregon. He was widely considered a Heisman candidate last season, but he struggled with injuries. He still ran 945 yards and nine scores.

IT IS THE CONFERENCE OF QUARTERBACKS, AFTERALL: Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 on Saturday night. He passed Connor Halliday for most touchdown passes in school history.

A former walk-on, Falk decided to return to the Cougars for his senior year. Last season he threw for 4,204 yards and 37 TDs — his second straight season with 30-plus TD passes.

LAST YEAR'S LEADER: Colorado tailback Phillip Lindsay picked up where he left off last season, running for 140 yards on 19 carries in Colorado's 17-13 victory over Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Lindsay had a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

His 16 touchdowns rushing led the league last year.

"Last year people stopped catching him, this year they won't catch him either. He has that extra gear, he's a little faster, a little stronger," said Buffs coach Mike MacIntyre.

UP AND COMER? Bryce Love emerged with 180 yards rushing and a touchdown in Stanford's 62-7 victory over Rice in the Week Zero opener in Sydney.

Love, who has the daunting task of replacing Christian McCaffrey, ran for 779 yards and three scores last season.

"I think he's a different type of player than Christian to a certain degree," Cardinal coach David Shaw said on Tuesday. "But the games he's played in the past two years, I think he's played well. He played well in Game One, he's getting stronger and I look forward to him being a part of everything we have going forward."

By the way, Stanford visits USC in an early season conference matchup on Saturday.

