"Never in my eight years have I ever seen (this)," centre Maurkice Pouncey said. "It was a shocker to all of us, especially the guys who have been here a long time and been a part of the organization."

Probably because it's a bit of a departure from the way Pittsburgh goes about its business.

The Steelers, perhaps as much as any team in the NFL, love to cultivate their own talent. Yet their methodical rebuild over the past three seasons — going from the wild-card round to the divisional round to the AFC championship game — is over.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is offering no guarantees he'll play beyond this fall. Going out and getting veterans such as Haden and McDonald — who averaged 16.9 yards per reception for the 49ers last season — sent a clear message.

"Some teams are building for the future, we are building for right now," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

Tomlin isn't sure that's much different than any other season.

"You know how we live," Tomlin said. "We try to be world champs every year. We're all in on 2017. "

Part of it is being "all in" right away. The Steelers have been notoriously slow starters recently. They started 3-3 in 2014, 6-5 in 2015 and 4-5 in 2016. All three years ended with playoff berths. All ended with post-season losses on the road.

The best way to reach Minneapolis the first weekend in February is if they get to stay at Heinz Field for as long as possible. Part of the formula is making sure they don't trip themselves up against teams such as the perpetually rebuilding Browns.

"We can't stick our toe in the water," Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh plans to dive in. A healthy roster, one that includes running back Le'Veon Bell, should help. Bell signed his franchise tender after a lengthy sabbatical on Monday.

He'll practice in pads on Wednesday though Tomlin won't have a firm idea of how many touches Bell might see against the Browns until later in the week.

Tomlin said he's comfortable going with rookie third-round pick James Conner if Bell is limited in Cleveland.

Bell's potential availability is one of the few questions marks. It's a good problem to have for a team that expects to play deep into winter.

"We're writing our story, and so let's write it," Tomlin said, "(and) not try to analyze it too much."

By Will Graves, The Associated Press