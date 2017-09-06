Irma already causing big changes to Florida sports schedules

Irma's winds were 185 mph Tuesday, a strong Category 5 storm, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen more as it neared the eastern-most Caribbean islands. The storm had the most powerful winds ever recorded for a storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Miami Marlins won't have any home games affected by Irma; the team leaves for a road trip on Wednesday night. Families of Marlins players have been invited on the trip, so they wouldn't have to ride out what could be a devastating storm at home.

"If you had your kids here and you're leaving on a trip, it's not the best feeling to leave your family somewhere," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

In other Irma-related sports news Tuesday:

— New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi indicated that he wasn't sure if the AL wild-card leaders would start a series at Tampa Bay as scheduled starting Monday because of Irma fears. "It might be in jeopardy, and I think anyone that looks at the path would assume that it might be in jeopardy," Girardi told reporters in Baltimore. Moving the series to New York may be a possibility.

— The Florida Panthers, who were scheduled to host a blood drive to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on Friday, moved that event to Wednesday.

— The Florida State League announced the cancellation of its championship series. The North and South Division winners will share the title in the league. The Tampa Yankees and Dunedin Blue Jays are meeting for the North title, and the Palm Beach Cardinals or Fort Myers Miracle are playing for the South crown.

— An open tryout in Miami for the Heat affiliate in the NBA G League, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has been pushed back from Sunday to Sept. 24.

— Miami's home women's soccer games against College of Charleston on Friday and Stetson on Sunday have been cancelled. Miami also called off a cross country meet it was set to host on Saturday.

— Miami's volleyball team cancelled a weekend trip to Philadelphia, where it was to play two matches.

— High school football games in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were postponed; in Broward County, games set to be played this weekend were moved up to Wednesday night.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press