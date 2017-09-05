Australia, coach Ange Postecoglou take tough route to Russia

Bosnich was particularly critical of Postecoglou's 3-2-4-1 setup.

"Don't be using the national team as an experimental laboratory, it's too important for that," Bosnich said. "We're not England or Brazil or federations with a lot of money. We are strapped for cash and this game in this country needs us to qualify for the World Cup all the time."

Slater, who played 44 matches for Australia, said it was "time for a change."

"We need a new approach!" he posted on Twitter. "We now need saving."

Postecoglou became Socceroos coach in 2013, determined to stamp an Australian approach on the game plan after taking over following an eight-year run of mostly foreign managers including Guus Hiddink, Pim Verbeek and Holger Osieck. He had built up his credentials in the domestic A-League after being replaced as coach of Australia's under 20-team in 2007 when the team failed to qualify for U-20 World Cup that same year.

The 52-year-old Postecoglou obviously had that on his mind Wednesday morning while reacting to the latest criticism.

"I took the role to do it a certain way and I'll see it through," he said "The Australian football industry chewed me up and spat me out 10 years ago. This is nothing new. I've survived much worse than this and if anything it motivates me to keep going because I want to make sure Australian football gets on the right path."

Asian Cup champion Australia only lost one game in the third round of World Cup qualifying — a 2-0 defeat in Japan last week.

If FFA chief David Gallop has his way, Postecoglou will survive at least in the immediate term.

"We are fully behind Ange," Gallop told Australian Associated Press. "While it was a frustrating night with so many close chances, we are focused on assisting Ange and the staff and the team in preparation for the critical playoff games."

