Baseball Capsules

Jordan Luplow hit the second home run of his career for Pittsburgh. Wade LeBlanc (5-2) earned the win in relief. Felipe Rivero worked a perfect ninth for his 18th save. The Pirates ran their winning streak to four on the same day the club announced contract extensions for manager Clint Hurdle and general manager Neal Huntington.

Chicago, which leads the NL Central, has dropped three straight.

REDS 9, BREWERS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Robert Stephenson escaped threats while pitching into the seventh, and Scooter Gennett hit a three-run homer during Cincinnati's five-run rally in the bottom of the inning against Milwaukee.

The last-place Reds have taken the first two games in the series from Milwaukee, which is trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Brewers remained 3 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central. They also trail Arizona and Colorado in the wild-card race.

Stephenson (4-4) wriggled out of a bases-loaded, none-out threat in the fourth inning, fanning the next three. The Reds turned three double plays behind the rookie to scuttle rallies.

Raisel Iglesias got six outs for his 25th save in 26 chances.

Zach Davies (16-8) allowed two runs — one earned — in 5 2/3 innings. He dropped to 8-2 in 15 road starts.

NATIONALS 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Stephen Strasburg pitched six solid innings to help Washington edge Miami.

Daniel Murphy hit his 22nd homer and Pedro Severino also drove in a run for the Nationals, who have won seven straight against the Marlins.

Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances. Doolittle allowed a bloop single to Marcell Ozuna, who scored on a sacrifice fly by Derek Dietrich, but got Brian Anderson to line out to end the game.

Strasburg (12-4) gave up a single in each of his six innings, but was able to keep the Marlins from getting into scoring position. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter, lowering his ERA to 2.78.

Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and did not add to his home run total of 53, but did take a home run away from Murphy when he leaped above the right-centre field wall to make a catch in the third.

Odrisamer Despaigne (0-3) permitted one run and five hits in seven innings.

The Marlins have lost eight of nine.

RAYS 2, TWINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in front of a tiny home crowd, and Tampa Bay topped Minnesota.

Lucas Duda homered off Bartolo Colon (6-11) and hit an RBI double for the Rays (70-70), who moved within two games of Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Joe Mauer got the Twins' first hit — and extended his hitting streak to 14 games — with a grounder that caromed off second base with one out in the seventh. Odorizzi (8-7) was lifted for reliever Dan Jennings after striking out the next batter.

The only other hitter to reach base against Odorizzi was Eddie Rosario, who walked leading off the fifth.

The announced attendance of 6,509 was the smallest ever for a Rays home game.

Robbie Grossman homered in the ninth off Alex Colome, who earned his AL-leading 42nd save in 47 opportunities.

ROCKIES 9, GIANTS 6

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story homered and Colorado beat San Francisco for its 10th straight win over the Giants at Coors Field.

The Rockies held off a late rally by San Francisco to increase their lead to 2 1/2 games over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card. Nolan Arenado doubled in a four-run sixth for his 112th RBI, tying Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton for most in the majors.

After spot starter Tyler Chatwood lasted three innings, Colorado used eight relievers. Chris Rusin (4-0) earned the win and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his 37th save.

Denver native Ty Blach (8-12) allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings for the Giants on the anniversary of his big league debut at Coors Field.

Joe Panik had four hits for San Francisco. Pablo Sandoval went 0 for 4 and is hitless in his last 37 at-bats.

TIGERS 13, ROYALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — JaCoby Jones and John Hicks each hit two of Detroit's six homers in a rout of Kansas City.

Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez threw only five pitches and was knocked out of the game in the first inning after getting hit in the right leg by Whit Merrifield's single. Sanchez exited with a bruised calf.

Myles Jaye (1-0) replaced Sanchez and pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win.

Jason Vargas (14-10) allowed seven earned runs and six hits in two innings.

Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias also homered for the Tigers.

PHILLIES 9, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Lively homered and drove in four runs off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and also pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia over New York.

A day after falling behind the Mets 10-0 by the fourth inning, it was the Phillies' turn to answer back.

DeGrom (14-9) struck out the side in the first, but wound up allowing a career-worst nine runs — six earned — and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lively (3-5) hit a two-run single in the second that made it 3-1. The rookie, who homered in his last start against Miami, hit a two-run drive in a six-run fourth.

Lively is 6 for 21 (.286) with two home runs and eight RBIs in his first major league season.

Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 19 games and Nick Williams drove in three runs for Philadelphia. Highly touted Phillies prospect J.P. Crawford got a hit in his first big league game.

