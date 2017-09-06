Boston marathon: Blue Jays-Red Sox go to 18th inning

BOSTON — The Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox are holding their own Boston marathon.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox went to the 18th inning tied at 2-all early Wednesday, matching the longest game in the majors this season. About 700 fans were left at Fenway Park.

In May, the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings at Wrigley Field.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.