PSG hoping Mbappe is last link to Champions League success

Four years later, it has turned him into the most sought after teenager in world football.

Monaco turned down 160 million euros ($187 million) from European champion Real Madrid, knowing they could hold out for even more for such a prodigious talent who scored 26 goals in a breakthrough season.

He formed a stunning partnership with Radamel Falcao, as master and apprentice helped Monaco win the league and reach the semifinals of the Champions League, scoring more than 150 goals along the way.

By the end of the season, Mbappe was playing for France. In a glimpse of the future, he played up front alongside Ousmane Dembele against England in a friendly in June.

Mbappe set up the winner for the 20-year-old Dembele, who is now relegated to merely the third most expensive player in the world. He joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could rise to 147 million euros ($175 million) with add-ons.

Mbappe's meteoric rise last season was even more remarkable considering he was in Monaco's reserves until October. His father — who is also his agent — had given an interview to sports daily L'Equipe saying Monaco had to play his son, or he would leave.

Monaco did well to listen.

Alongside Mbappe, Falcao regained his best form after more than two years recovering from a serious knee injury, and Monaco made the rest of European football take notice.

___

HOW WILL MONACO COPE WITHOUT MBAPPE?

As he pushed for a move to PSG, Mbappe sat out three games and Monaco won them all.

Monaco has started at another blistering scoring pace, netting 14 goals in four straight wins.

But it can ill afford an injury to Colombia striker Falcao , who has made a brilliant start with seven goals.

___

MONEY MACHINE

Anyone wanting to learn the art of turning a huge profit should study Monaco, which two years ago sold forward Anthony Martial to Manchester United in a deal rising to 80 million ($95.6 million), having signed him from Lyon for 4 million euros ($4.8 million).

It set a precedent for identifying and later selling precocious talent.

This summer Monaco sold Mbappe, left back Benjamin Mendy, attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, forward Valere Germain and holding midfieder Tiemoue Bakayoko — all key players — for around 340 million euros ($405 million). Only Germain is older than 23.

The profit margin, shown below, is testimony to Monaco's vast scouting network.

MBAPPE. COST: Nil, came through youth team. SOLD: To PSG for 180 million euros ($216 million).

SILVA. COST: 15.75 million euros ($18.8 million) from Benfica in 2015. SOLD: To Manchester City for 50 million ($59.6 million).

MENDY: COST: 13 million euros ($15.5 million) from Marseille last season. SOLD: To Manchester City for 57.5 million ($68.5 million).

BAKAYOKO: COST: 8 million euros ($9.5 million) from Rennes in 2014. SOLD: To Chelsea for 43 million ($51.2 million)

___

WHO'S NEXT?

Monaco turned down 100 million euros ($119 million) from Arsenal and Liverpool for skilful left-sided midfielder Thomas Lemar.

Barcelona is also reportedly interested in signing a player who cost just 4 million euros ($4.8 million) from Caen two years ago.

___

More AP French soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Ligue1

___

Jerome Pugmire is at www.twitter.com/jeromepugmire

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press