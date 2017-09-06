D-backs beat slumping Dodgers 3-1 in 10 for 12th straight

The Diamondbacks haven't trailed for 98 straight innings, tying the 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers for the third-longest streak by a major league team since 1912.

"When you're playing good baseball, you don't really know once the streak's going on," Pollock said. "I'm sure there's going to be a time where we're going to have to fight, but we can play on top. Pitchers are doing a good job of not giving up their lead."

The Dodgers tied their longest skid of the season, although they remain baseball's top team at 92-46.

"Might as well happen now and not in the playoffs," Grandal said.

David Hernandez (3-0) got the win in relief. Fernando Rodney earned his 35th save.

Chris Taylor singled for the Dodgers leading off the bottom of the ninth, but Curtis Granderson flied out and Taylor was thrown out at second for Arizona's second double play before Turner grounded out to send the game to the 10th.

"We're just on the wrong end of a few things," Turner said. "That's how the game goes."

The Dodgers tied it 1-all in the fifth on Grandal's leadoff homer.

"I didn't make a lot of mistakes, but I make one mistake a game," Greinke said.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Daniel Descalso's RBI double that bounced off the lower left-field wall, scoring Martinez, who doubled and went to third on a walk to Drury.

The Diamondbacks had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen, but pinch-hitter Rey Fuentes struck out swinging to end the threat.

Greinke gave up one run and four hits in seven innings. The former Dodgers star struck out six and walked one.

Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed one run and three hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked five. He was hit in the left calf on a comebacker by Pollock in the fifth, but walked it off.

BRINGING 'EM BACK

The Dodgers recalled outfielders Joc Pederson and Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pederson returns after being optioned to the minors on Aug. 19 with a .215 batting average for Los Angeles. Thompson is back for his third stint with the Dodgers after hitting .212 with 33 RBIs in 95 games for Oklahoma City. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Pederson deserves a chance after changing his swing mechanics. "Things are trending the right way," he said. Roberts said both players will get opportunities depending on pitching matchups.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Goldschmidt had a cortisone injection in his right elbow after inflammation was found during an MRI on Monday in Phoenix. He rejoined the team Tuesday and was available off the bench. Lovullo said he was being cautious with Goldschmidt, whose elbow is stiff in the mornings before it loosens up.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager, limited to pinch-hitting duty last week because of a sore right elbow, returned as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning. He singled with two outs.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (8-7, 3.42 ERA) starts the series finale. He is 5-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 13 road starts, including 1-0 at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (12-6, 4.19) got hit hard on the road by the Diamondbacks last week, allowing seven runs and eight hits in three innings of an 8-1 loss. He is 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA in 10 career starts against them.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press