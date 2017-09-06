Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Boston 3 Toronto 2 (19 innings)
Baltimore 7 N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 13 Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2 Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 3 Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 7 (10 innings)
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 9 Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 9 N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 2 Miami 1
Colorado 9 San Francisco 6
St. Louis 8 San Diego 4
Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 1 (10 innings)
Interleague
Texas at Atlanta, ppd.
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Slegers 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-4) at Oakland (Manaea 9-9), 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 8-9) at Baltimore (Gausman 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 7-10) at Detroit (Boyd 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 3-9) at Boston (Fister 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Seattle (Leake 8-12), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Garza 6-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-11) at Pittsburgh (Cole 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 13-6) at Miami (Peters 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 12-6), 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Texas (Hamels 9-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 2-8), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
---
MLS
Sporting Kansas City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
