Angels beat A's 8-7 in 10th, take over 2nd AL wild-card spot

Cron hit a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI triple in the eighth. Albert Pujols hit a run-scoring single and sacrifice fly, giving him 14 RBIs in his last six games for the Angels.

Joyce hit his 22nd homer and a sacrifice fly in the eighth that made it 7-all. Khris Davis hit his 38th home run and Matt Olson connected for the third time in two games for Oakland.

Angels starter Garrett Richards retired his first seven batters while pitching for just the second time this season. He allowed one run and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

This game came five months to the day that he strained his right biceps muscle in Oakland in his season debut. The plan for him was to throw about 50 pitches or three innings in this outing — he totalled 52 pitches.

"It just felt good to be back out there with them," Richards said. "I was right where I wanted to be. Misses were small, pounded the zone and got ahead of guys. I did everything that I wanted to do. This is a good one to build off of and hopefully next time I can go a little bit longer but stay with the same output."

The Angels won a day after topping the A's 11-9 in 11 innings. Los Angeles set an AL record by using 12 pitchers in that win — Boston tied that mark in a 19-inning victory over Toronto that ended early Wednesday.

GOING THE DISTANCE

The Angels sure are working for it in September. Their last five games: 4 hours, 33 minutes, 4:09, 3:49, 4:38 on Labor Day and 4:12 Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Bud Norris is set to return Wednesday when eligible from his second stint on the disabled list with right knee inflammation. He threw a bullpen session Monday to test the knee.

Athletics: RHP Paul Blackburn was transferred to the 60-day DL to clear roster space for September additions. He has been sidelined since Aug. 23 with a deep bone bruise in his pitching hand that's comparable to a fracture. ... RHP Daniel Mengden was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will pitch the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at home against Houston.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (1-4, 4.89 ERA) looks to bounce back from his shortest start of the season of two-plus innings Friday at Texas in which he surrendered a season-high six runs. He is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four career starts against the A's, 0-2 this year.

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (9-9 4.52), 1-4 with a 6.81 ERA over his last eight starts, tries for his first win against the Angels after going 0-2 with a 6.38 ERA in his first five starts vs. Los Angeles.

___

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press