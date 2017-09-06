AP Top 25 Heat Check: Voters quick to invest in Notre Dame

Heat check: Just right.

No. 2 Ohio State (1-0)

Sure, the Buckeyes took three quarters to ditch Indiana, but how many other ranked teams had a true road win against a 2016 bowl team in week one? That would be zero.

Next: vs. No. 5 Oklahoma.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 3 Clemson (1-0)

Suddenly, Clemson is the favourite in the ACC and it has almost nothing to do with that Kent State game.

Next: vs. No. 13 Auburn.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 4 Penn State (1-0)

Yes, it was only Akron, but 59-0 says something. Consider: During James Franklin's first three seasons, Penn State beat three MAC teams, including Akron, by a combined average score of 27-10.

Next: vs. Pittsburgh.

Heat check: Feels too hot, but who else should be No. 4?

No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0)

NCAA passer efficiency rating is a nebulous stat, but this is telling: Baker Mayfield had a rating of at least 175 in every game last season except the one against Ohio State. It was 120.6 in the loss.

Next: at No. 2 Ohio State.

Heat check: Too hot, but in position to prove heat check wrong.

No. 6 Southern California (1-0)

Not a great opener and it needs to get better quickly.

Next: vs. No. 14 Stanford.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 7 Washington (1-0)

Not a great opener, but the Huskies have some time to work things out.

Next: vs. Montana.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 8 Michigan (1-0)

Have to give Michigan's defence some credit for dominating Florida. At least a little.

Next: vs. Cincinnati.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 9 Wisconsin (1-0)

One bad quarter, otherwise, all good for the Badgers.

Next: vs. FAU.

Heat check: A touch too hot.

No. 10 Florida State (0-1)

Voters took into account the loss of QB Deondre Francoise and docked the Seminoles a few extra places. At this point in the season, seems fair.

Next: vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 11 Oklahoma State (1-0)

During a long weekend of games, last Thursday seems to have been forgotten by voters. The Cowboys looked awesome against what should be a decent Tulsa team.

Next: at South Alabama, Friday.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 12 LSU (1-0)

Pseudo-home game and BYU has offensive issues, but Tigers' victory counts as one of the better ones of opening weekend.

Next: vs. Chattanooga.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 13 Auburn (1-0)

First look at quarterback Jarret Stidham was mostly positive.

Next: at No. 3 Clemson.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 15 Georgia (1-0)

Like Florida State, the Bulldogs lost their quarterback and will turn to a freshman. Jake Fromm gave some reason for optimism that the loss of Jacob Eason won't kill the season. Still, there is much to prove.

Next: at No. 24 Notre Dame.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 16 Miami (1-0)

Movement around the Hurricanes had more to do with rising two spots in the rankings than the victory against Bethune-Cookman.

Next: at Arkansas State.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 17 Louisville (1-0)

Lamar Jackson, still great.

Next: at North Carolina.

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 18 Virginia Tech (1-0)

Two opening weekend games matched Power Five teams that won at least 10 games last season. The Hokies won the other one.

Next: vs. Delaware

Heat check: Too cold.

No. 19 Kansas State (1-0)

Wildcats in a holding pattern until a road trip to Vanderbilt in Week 3.

Next: vs. Charlotte.

Heat check: Just right.

No. 20 Washington State (1-0)

Celebrate the small stuff: The Cougars beat an FCS team for the first time in three seasons and moved up four spots.

Next: vs. Boise State.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 21 South Florida (2-0)

Tied with Stony Brook in the fourth quarter is no way to impress voters.

Next: at UConn.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 22 Florida (0-1)

Hate to over-punish for losing to a good team, but the Gators' offence looked so helpless.

Next: vs. Northern Colorado.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 23 TCU (1-0)

The Horned Frogs had the second-most points among others receiving votes in the preseason poll — which doesn't seem like a great reason for them to rise into the rankings after playing Jackson State.

Next: at Arkansas.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 24 Notre Dame (1-0)

The last time the Irish started the season unranked they went to the national championship game.

Next: No. 15 Georgia.

Heat check: Too hot.

No. 25 Tennessee (1-0)

Lost in all the jokes about the Vols' turnover trash can is the fact that they came from 14 down in the fourth quarter to beat a pretty good Georgia Tech team.

Next: vs. Indiana State.

Heat check: Too cold.

INSTEAD OF ...

TCU, Notre Dame and Florida, how about UCLA, Maryland and South Carolina? Maybe Colorado.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press