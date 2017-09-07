Australia bowler Lyon leaves Bangladesh struggling at 154-8

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon left Bangladesh struggling at 154-8 on Thursday, claiming his third straight five-for on the fourth day of the second test.

With two wickets remaining, Bangladesh's lead is up to 82 as Lyon returned figures of 5-58 after his 7-94 in the first innings.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman combined for 54 runs for the sixth wicket before Lyon left Bangladesh at 43-5.

As the partnership appeared to grow with confidence, fast bowler Pat Cummins took the wicket of Sabbir, who played an injudicious shot to be stumped on 22.