Australia bowler Lyon leaves Bangladesh struggling at 154-8

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon left Bangladesh struggling at 154-8 on Thursday, claiming his third straight five-for on the fourth day of the second test.
With two wickets remaining, Bangladesh's lead is up to 82 as Lyon returned figures of 5-58 after his 7-94 in the first innings.
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman combined for 54 runs for the sixth wicket before Lyon left Bangladesh at 43-5.
As the partnership appeared to grow with confidence, fast bowler Pat Cummins took the wicket of Sabbir, who played an injudicious shot to be stumped on 22.
Sabbir hit two boundaries in his 59-ball knock.
The real blow came when Rahim fended a delivery from Cummins to get a healthy edge. Rahim made 31 off 103 with one boundary.
Lyon then completed his second five-for of the test, dismissing Mominul Hauqe for 29. Hauqe tried a sweep shot against the turn and top-edged to Cummins at deep backward square.
Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam were batting on 13 and 2, respectively, at the second interval.
Lyon, however, became the second Australian off-spinner to collect two 10-wicket hauls in his career after Hugh Trumble, who reached that milestone in 1902 with back-to-back 10-wicket totals in that year's Ashes series.
Lyon has claimed 21 wickets in the series and surpassed J.J. Ferris' mark from the two-test 1887 Ashes series, when Ferris picked up 18 wickets in the first two matches of his international career.
Earlier Thursday, Australia failed to add to its overnight total and faced only nine balls to be all out for 377 in its first innings, leading by 72 runs.
In the second over, Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Lyon, who edged a ball to first slip. Rahman finished with 4-84.
Opener David Warner led the Australians with 123, his second straight century in the series. Peter Handscomb scored 82 while captain Steve Smith added 58.
Australia lost the first test in Dhaka by 20 runs.
By The Associated Press
