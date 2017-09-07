Australia bowler Lyon returns 6-60 against Bangladesh

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh — Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon returned figures of 6-60 in the second innings Thursday as Bangladesh was bowled out for 157 on the fourth day, setting an 86-run target for the visitors to win the second test and level the series.

Lyon ended up 13-154 in the match, after his 7-94 in the first innings, to register his career best figure.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe (2-49) and fast bowler Pat Cummins (2-27) complemented the effort of Lyon, who now has 22 wickets in the two-test series, second to Sri Lanka bowler Rangana Herath's 23.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 31. Mominul Haque made 29 and Sabbir Rahman added 24.