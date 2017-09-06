Spanish league head again criticizes PSG spending, Neymar

MANCHESTER, England — The head of the Spanish soccer league has used a crude analogy to intensify his criticism of spending by Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.

The French club broke soccer's transfer record by buying Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million).

Spanish league president Javier Tebas, who says he believes PSG could only avoid breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play rules by relying on inflated sponsorships from Qatar, likened the French team to someone who relieves themselves in a swimming pool.

Speaking at the SoccerEx convention on Wednesday, Tebas said through a translator that PSG "are laughing at the system," adding "we can't accept this."