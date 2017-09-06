Butler football player tells coach, teammates he's gay

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University linebacker Xavier Colvin has told his coach and teammates he is gay.

The redshirt sophomore is the son of Roosevelt Colvin, a former Purdue star who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Colvin's announcement was first reported by Outsports.com, a sports website that focuses on LGBT issues. The Indianapolis Star reported the 5-foot-9, 210-pound Indianapolis native recently told his teammates and told coach Jeff Voris about his sexuality months earlier.

Voris told the newspaper it was a "non-issue."