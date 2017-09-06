Glenn, Singleton and Richardson earn honours

TORONTO — Quarterback Kevin Glenn of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders defensive players Alex Singleton and Shaquille Richardson were named the CFL's players of the week Wednesday.

Glenn threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns in Saskatchewan's 38-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. The 17-year veteran has thrown for 2,730 yards and 19 TDs this season.

Singleton had a career-high 13 defensive tackles in Calgary's 39-18 win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Monday. The linebacker also had a sack in helping the Stampeders earn their 14th straight home win and sixth consecutive victory overall.

Richardson had three tackles, two interceptions, a fumble return, special-teams tackle and two quarterback pressures against Edmonton. The second-year defensive back has 25 tackles, three interceptions this season.