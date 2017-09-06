Nadal waits for Federer at US Open; All-American women's SFs

Their on-court series dates to 2004 and has included 37 meetings (Nadal leads 23-14, although Federer took the past four), with 12 at majors (Nadal leads 9-3). They have played in at least two finals at each of the other three Grand Slam tournaments, most recently at the Australian Open in January.

"It's the best match that you can have — as a tennis fan, as a spectator. And I believe Rafa is going to be ready if that match has to happen," said Carlos Moya, the 1998 French Open champion who has been helping coach Nadal alongside Toni Nadal, Rafael's uncle.

"I know Federer beat him a few times this year," Moya said, "but it's always a challenge to play against the best."

In the women's quarterfinals, 15th-seeded Madison Keys completed an all-American lineup in the final four with a dominating 6-3, 6-3 victory over 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in only 69 minutes Wednesday night. Earlier, No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe knocked off top-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3. Keys and Vandeweghe will meet Thursday to determine which reaches her first Grand Slam final.

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens set up their all-U.S. semifinal with victories Tuesday.

It is the first time since 1981 that all four women's semifinalists in New York are from the host country.

While Federer entered Wednesday night's match with a 16-5 head-to-head mark against del Potro, the big-hitting Argentine won his only Grand Slam trophy with a five-set victory in the 2009 title match at Flushing Meadows.

The expectation, certainly, was their quarterfinal this time would be more competitive than Nadal's stroll past the 53rd-ranked Rublev, which barely lasted more than 1 1/2 hours.

"He gave me a lesson," acknowledged Rublev, the youngest U.S. Open quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick in 2001.

Rublev didn't put up much of a fight, with seven double-faults among his 43 unforced errors.

"I will try now to practice harder to improve everything for the next time if we play each other," Rublev said, "to try to compete better."

Truth is, the way Nadal is playing at the moment, few would be able to offer much in the way of a challenge.

He has won his past three matches in straight sets, his uppercut of a forehand at its most dangerous best.

"He's been playing better and better every day," Moya said. "The last couple of matches have been very good. He is confident. He had a few doubts at the beginning of the tournament that I believe now are gone and he is able to play his best tennis."

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

By Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press