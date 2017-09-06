No culture clash for Sikh football player at Laurier

“I wanted to do something different.”

As his skills developed with the Halton Cowboys, he joined a Laurier squad which touts former CFLer Irv Daymond as its offensive line coach.

With Daymond’s tutelage came further progression in Kahlon’s play, to the point where he was able to call his mom to share the news of his impending start at home against the Toronto Varsity Blues last week.

“From the time I came in, the technique takes some time but you just need to buy in to what Coach Irv is teaching. It pays off,” said Kahlon, whose parents, friends and high school coach were in attendance as the Golden Hawks cruised to a 39-0 win.

With the first step in his career progression complete, his parents’ enjoyment of the sport has grown to the point where “they’re excited to watch me play because they know how much I care about football.”

The passion for the sport extends beyond the sidelines at Knight-Newbrough Field though, as Kahlon is also hoping to break a few stereotypes.

“Hopefully I’ll set a precedent for other kids in my (Indian) community that you just don’t have to study and get your degree,” he said.

“Do that too, but you can play sports and succeed.”

The Golden Hawks return to action this weekend against the Carleton Ravens.

Game time is 7 p.m. at University Stadium. For more information visit www.laurierathletics.com.



